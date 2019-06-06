Road accidents claim 1,618 lives in 3 months – FRSC

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…Names Kaduna-Abuja road most prevalent route in cases of accident fatality

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

No fewer than 1,618 people have lost their lives due to accidents on Nigerian roads between December 2018 and February 2019.

This was contained in the Report of Road Traffic Crash for December, 2018, January and February, 2019 as released by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The report noted that over 21,577 people were involved in road crashes involving cars, minibuses, motorcycles, trucks, tankers and trailers.

While noting speed violation, wrongful overtaking, dangerous driving, tyre burst and brake failure as the top five causes of road accidents, the FRSC report identified Kaduna-Abuja road as the most prevalent route in cases of accident fatality within the period under review.

Similarly, the Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Lokoja and Kaduna-Zaria were also identified as routes with high record of road crashes.

The report called for the intensification of patrol and rescue operations along routes with high crash records to further reduce casualties.

“There is need to conduct workshop on vehicles safety education as well as safe usage due to high involvement of cars, minibuses and motocycles in crashes.

“As a matter of fact, the Corps needs to step up enforcement on over-speeding or initiate a high powered technology to detect and stem the tide of over-speeding as part of operational activities,’’ the report added.