c

ALLI, Mutiat

Award-winning musician, Lanre Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan has unveiled details of his star-studded Broadway-styled musical tagged Jungle Story.

The live stage show, which features many of Nigeria’s most prominent actors and muscians, also marks the 18th year of the singer, songwriter cum actor who became a public sensation after he made a debut with the popular song, Mathematics (Jagbajantis).

‘Jungle Story’ is scheduled to hold October 12 to 14th at Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island with the weekend events showing twice, 3pm and 6pm respectively. It is produced by his Naija Ninja productions in collaboration with creative talent agency, Temple Management Company.

Sound Sultan is pulling all stops by forcing legendary actor of the ‘Storyland’ fame, Jimi Sholanke out of ‘retirement’ to play his traditional role as Narrator’ in the drama-packed stage production. Also teaming up with the musician is his long-time collaborator, Segun Adefila and his drama troupe.

Other A-list celebrities on the line-up include Richard Mofe-Damijo, Wale Ojo, Ali Baba, Mr Ibu, Helen Paul, Kunle Afolayan, Reekado Banks, Seyi Shay, 2baba, Simi, Niniola, Kate Henshaw, Basketmouth, Harrysong, Gbenga Adeyinka, Emmanuella, Ramsey Nouah, Bovi, Lasisi Elenu, MC Lively, Broda Shaggi, Segun Adefila, Fals, Okey Bakassi, Olamide and Baba Dee among others.

On his inspiration for Jungle Story, Sound Sultan said, “art as they say is the imitation of life and that’s exactly what the Jungle Story is about. It’s still the same story of the poor getting poorer and rich getting richer. I am trying to use my music and art to influence the society in a very creative way that will hold the audience spell bound.