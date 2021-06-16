Rivers United head coach kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Stanley Eguma, the head coach of Rivers United, has been abducted in Enugu by unknown gunmen.



On Wednesday, a source close to the team confirmed the news to Daily Times.

Eguma was kidnapped on his way from Gombe state, where his team lost to Adamawa United.

“Since the players and other staff members left Enugu yesterday, we didn’t hear from them. Then the management got the news that Eguma had been kidnapped,” the source revealed.

“The players and staff members slept in Enugu and he didn’t show up the following morning. They thought he slept in Markudi.

“The kidnappers are now negotiating with the club management.”

