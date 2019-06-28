*Donates land for JAMB zonal office

Amaka Agbu, Port-Harcourt

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced that the state government would henceforth bankroll the fees for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for all indigenes and non-indigenes in the state.

Gov. Wike said that the gesture of the state government would commence with the 2020 UTME to be conducted by JAMB.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the registrar of JAMB at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, Wike said that the state government is committed to ensuring that less privileged students were not denied the opportunity to sit for the examination.

He said that “from 2020, UTME forms for indigenes and non-indigenes will be paid for by the Rivers state government. It is important for us to ensure that children of the less privileged don’t bear this burden.

“This offer is to ensure that no qualified candidate is denied the opportunity to write the UTME. For some parents, the fee is nothing, but there are families that cannot afford the fees.”

The governor also announced the allocation of land at the Greater Port Harcourt City to JAMB for the construction of their zonal office and also allocated a block of office to JAMB as their temporary office in the state as well as an operational vehicle.

Speaking earlier, the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede commended the governor for his commitment to the development of education, especially his abolition of fees for secondary and primary schools in the state.

He appealed to the governor to allocate a temporary office to JAMB for their daily operations as the current office has degenerated, disclosing that in view of the number of candidates writing the UTME in the state, JAMB requires land to construct a mega computer based test centre in the state.

“There are only 12 computer based test centres in Rivers state. This number is grossly inadequate. We urge your excellency, to allocate land to JAMB to construct a mega computer based test centre for at least 500 candidates. You are the closest governor to JAMB. Rise and help us. Funding is no longer our problem. We retain N2 billion annually from our internally generated revenue,” he said.