Rivers polls: PPN raises alarm over plot to overturn candidate’s victory

By Patrick Okohue

The National Chairman of Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Hon Razak Eyiowuawi, has accused the Rivers State governor, Nyeson Wike of plot to overturn the victory of the party’s candidate, Mr. Gumba Gbabara, in the Gokana State Constituency for House of Assembly election.

Eyiowuawi warned that “any attempt to tamper with the outcome of election in Gokana State Constituency where Gbabara has reportedly won with all collated result at the ward with the security agencies would be resisted.”

The PPN chairman in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Monday alleged that, “It has been brought to our notice that River State Governor Nyesom Wike is trying to bribe Independent National Electoral Commission officials sent to state on fact finding and collation of already declared results where PPN won in the state Assembly election.

“PPN hereby warns that it is time Governor Wike and his cohorts are called to order and allow to do the needful by declaring our candidate.”

PPN River State Chairman, Stanley Worlu, had in a petition to the River State Police Commissioner dated April 1, stated: “From the resolution on INEC National Collation Committee Report on the suspended River State election, it has come to our notice as a party that Gokama Local Government is among the local government areas INEC claims elections did not hold.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is not correct as election held in all the wards in Gokama, units results announced by the presiding officers in all the units, copies of the results are with INEC and the police.

“We therefore request the commissioner for police to make the available copies of Gokama Council governorship and House of Assembly election results for collation.”