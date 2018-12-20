Rivers: Police beef up security for hitch-free yuletide

The Rivers State Police Command has increased its security operations within and around the borders of the state to forestall attacks by criminal gangs during the yuletide. Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, announced this in Port Harcourt on Wednesday. The PPRO said that the police has increased its patrol along the entire stretch of the East-West Road, spanning from Choba through Ubima-Owerri axis in its effort to ensure a hitch-free festive season for Rivers people. He said: “We have also deployed massively on the notorious Owerri-Omelenu Road. We have our surveillance men and tactical unit patrolling intermittently on that road. Over there at East-West Road, leading to Choba-Mbiama, we have also deployed massively on that axis. “Both covert and overt operations men are out there. At the Ogoni-Akwa Ibom axis, we also have replicated the same. These deployments are made to ensure that there will not be any security breach. “On the waterways, we have deployed our men with three serviceable surveillance gun boats so those three have been deployed, complemented by naval patrol and those of NLNG,” he stated. DSP Omoni said that the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Zaki, has ordered the deployment of police personnel to other flash points in Rivers State as well as improving security during the season. He continued: “We have deployed men to vulnerable points and strategic locations in the metropolis to cover some critical government infrastructure and to also ensure that those who might wish to embark on night life will not suffer any security harassment. “We have our police men stationed at strategic positions and we will be there daily from 6pm to 6am. It will continue like that with the shifts taking over until the seasons are over,” he revealed”. DSP Omoni also said that by 7pm every evening, the Commissioner of Police will personally, in the company of other police officers, lead convoys of police patrol and could visit divisions and strategic locations to monitor the exercise.