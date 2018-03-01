Rivers people’s trust motivates me for development- Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that he is motivated to reel out projects and welfare programmes by the unconditional love of Rivers people.

Wike also told journalists on Wednesday that the trust of Rivers people was a privilege that he would never betray.

Governor Wike spoke after inspecting ongoing reconstruction of tourist beach, the Cultural Centre, Captain Amangala Street, Produce House, and Bonny/Bille/Nembe Jetty.

He said: “When the people have confidence in you, when the people have given you their mandate, it is a rare privilege. The love of the people who gave me their mandate is enough motivation for me to work hard.

“I believe that it is a privilege my people have given me the opportunity to contribute to the rapid development of the state.

“I have the passion and love for my people . That is why we are doing what we are doing. I will give everything to Rivers State, because the state has given me that I need in life.”

The governor stated that he was a complete Rivers man with no lineage outside the state, hence he was under obligation to make the state great.

He said: “If you check, everything in me is Rivers. My wife is Rivers, my father is Rivers, my mother is Rivers and my grand parents are Rivers. Therefore, I have no place other than Rivers State. If I don’t contribute to making Rivers State beautiful, who’s going to do it?”

The governor expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of the projects visited.

He expressed happiness at the reception he received from the ordinary people during the projects inspection.

The governor said the people are happy because they are witnessing a government that is delivering on her promises.

Thousands of the residents turned out, singing pro-Wike songs and declaring that he deserved a second term as a result of his performance.