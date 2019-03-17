Rivers PDP lauds INEC, Urges IGP to emulate COAS

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its decision on the suspended governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state, saying that it accepts the pronouncements of INEC as substantial representation of the true state of the electoral process before the suspension.

The party also lauded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai for setting up a committee to probe the conduct of its men during the elections in the state and urged the Inspector General of the Police (IGP) to take the cue from the COAS to do same for FSARS operatives.

Bro Felix Obuah, state chairman of the party, in a press briefing over the weekend on Saturday in Port Harcourt stated, “We also commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Yusuf Tukur Buratai for inaugurating the Major-General TA Gagariga’s led Committee to probe the allegations of misconduct, including the assassination attempt on our Governor, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike by soldiers during the 2019 general election.

“We wish to assure the Chief of Army Staff that the PDP will appear, present and prove before the Committee with facts and evidence of the atrocities committed by his soldiers against the electoral process and the people of Rivers State before, during and after the 2019 general elections.”

He urged the IGP, “to institute a similar panel to probe the brazen involvement of the Rivers State Commander of F-SARS, Mr. Akin Fakorode and his gang of police operatives in the organized invasion of polling units, collation centers, abduction of electoral officers and the shooting and killing of innocent persons during the general elections at Khana, Gokana, Ikwerre, Eleme, Tai, Oyigbo and Ogu/Bolo Local Governments of the State.”

After recalling why INEC suspended the electoral processes in the state on Sunday March 10, 2019 and its decision on the findings of its fact-finding committee, the party chairman said, “We commend the INEC for standing by the truth and for its courage and principled determination to ensure that the votes of the people of Rivers State as freely and overwhelmingly expressed on the 9th of March 2019 in favour of the PDP effectively count.

“However, we wish to draw the INEC’s attention to the fact that in addition to the 17 Local Government Areas with fully collated results, the elections also successfully held and results declared at the unit and ward levels in five of the six other Local Government Areas where full collation of results is still pending.”

It would be recalled that INEC, on Sunday March 10, 2019 suspended all electoral processes in the State and set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the manifest disruption of the collation of results of the Governorship and House of Assembly general elections by the Army and the Federal-State Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS)



After a thorough and holistic review of the report and findings of its Committee, INEC, in a release on the night of Friday 15th March 2019 gave its verdict, saying that it has the complete collated results of the elections in 17 local Government Areas of the State in safe custody; 21 out of 32 State constituency results of the State had already been declared and returned as elected prior to when it suspended the electoral process in the State.

The INEC statement, signed by its National Commissioner incharge of Publicity and Voters Education, Festus Okoye stated that it would therefore, on 20th March 2019 issue detailed timelines and activities for the completion of the election in the State.

Meanwhile, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Obo Effanga has clarified the erroneous interpretation of the INEC release, explaining that the commission will release details of the way forward on Wednesday March 20, 2019 and not to conduct elections in some LGAs.

He however stated in a local radio station monitored in Port Harcourt that supplementary elections would be conducted in those units and LGAs that elections never held on March 9.

Also reacting to the INEC decisions on its fact-finding committee, Chris Finebone, Publicity Secretary of the disbanded Ojukaiye Flag Amachree led faction of the state APC accused the INEC REC in the state, Mr Obo Effanga of colluding with Gov Wike to foment crisis in the state.

The REC, Mr Effanga could not be contacted for his reactions to the allegation as at press time as our calls to his mobile line could not go through.