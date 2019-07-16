Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

The Rivers state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Felix Obuah, has expressed delight over the Supreme Court judgment which dismissed the suit challenging Governor Nyesom Wike’s eligibility to contest the 2019 governorship election.

Chiek Obuah, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, commended the eminent jurists for rising to the occasion, stressing that they have once again dispensed justice dispassionately.

The state PDP boss also commended what he described as their wise decision and forthrightness, reiterating that Gov. Wike’s re-election was a divine order which any attempt by man to upturn would be an exercise in futility.

He said the time was rife for those still agitated over the outcome of the 2019 general elections in the state to put the elections behind them for the overall interest of the state, adding that “what God has approved, no man can reverse.”

The Rivers PDP chairman said the olive branch offered the opposition politicians in the state is a demonstration of Gov. Wike’s large heart and enjoined people of the state, irrespective of political affiliation to join the progressive train of the Wike administration to move the state forward.

Chief Obuah restated his conviction that the Wike administration has demystified governance in the state with remarkable improvement in all sectors of the economy, saying the door is wide open for good ideas that would benefit all and sundry.