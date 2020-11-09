Rivers killings: IPOB instigating another civil war- Southeast Govs warn Igbos

South-East governors have reacted to the ban of the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and killings at the Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State.

In a meeting with Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike on Sunday, November 9, the governors warned that IPOB was trying to instigate another civil war, Daily Times reports.

The Governors were led to the meeting in Port Harcourt by the Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum David Umahi of Ebonyi.

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, led other prominent members of the socio-cultural group to the meeting.

Umahi said they were in Rivers to ascertain the veracity of the reports circulating in the social media over alleged killing of Igbo people in the state.

He, however, said they found out the the claims Igbos were being killed in Rivers were false.

Umahi said after listening to Wike’s narration of the atrocious activities of IPOB in Oyigbo that culminated in the imposition of curfew in the entire Local Government, it became imperative for Igbos to distance themselves from IPOB.

The Governor said he found it nauseating that IPOB could go to Benue and Rivers State to hoist its flag and claim the territories belong to the Igbo people.

He said Igbo leadership were opposed to the stance by IPOB.

Umahi, who revealed that he had huge investment in Rivers, urged Igbos living in the State to respect the Government and people of Rivers to continue living and doing business peacefully.

Nwodo said the meeting reinforced the existing affinity between Igbos and the people of Niger Delta.

He described Wike as a champion of restructuring of Nigeria and a man who loved justice.

He explained the leadership of Igbos could not remain aloof while some misguided few, who did not experience the brutal reality of the last civil war continue to fan the ember of disunity.

Nwodo said he was elated to hear from Igbo leaders that under the leadership of Wike Igbo businesses had continued to thrive.

Wike declared the state would continue to be home to people of the Igbo Ethnic Nationality.

The Governor said in the wake of the Oyigbo crisis, people peddled the rumour that he was chasing Igbos out of Rivers, saying it was not true because the state had an enduring relationship with the Igbos.

He said: “Tell your people, Rivers people will continue to live together with Igbos. Don’t allow your sons to tell you lies. Igbos are innovative and hardworking. There can’t be Nigeria without Igbos. Nobody should take them for granted. But that doesn’t mean you must allow criminals to spoil your name.

“If I hate Igbos, I won’t appoint your son into my state cabinet two times. But you have to obey rules. Don’t allow criminals to dictate to you”.

Present at the meeting were Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu; Deputy Anambra Governor Nkem Okeke, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.