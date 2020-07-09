Rivers APC crisis: Senator Abe urges FG to arrest, prosecute promoters of violence

A former Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has called on security agencies in the country to immediately apprehend and bring to book the promoters and architects of violence in Rivers State.

He said security agencies should be allowed to carry out their responsibilities to the nation without hindrance, including the arrest of those behind the June 21, 2020, alleged threat to unleash violence and destroy Rivers State made by supporters of the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Abe, in a statement he personally signed said, as a country, Nigeria could not indefinitely tolerate lawlessness, rascality, and impunity, as the greatness of any nation corresponded with the hard work and sacrifice of its citizens.

The senator said: “Nigerians must be prepared to put in the hard work and sacrifice that is required to build Nigeria and we must condemn the unacceptable with one voice.”

He said that the nation must show zero understanding and tolerance for evil that was capable of destroying the country.

“What is wrong is wrong, what threatens our public peace should be punished. These are trying times for our party, particularly in Rivers State. Anyone with a contrary opinion is being labeled as an agent of the PDP, and yet every action of the APC leader including these sponsored threats of needless violence, and our refusal to punish those who openly defy the law are the actions that set our party against Rivers people and promotes the interest of PDP,” Abe stated.

The Senator continued: “Those promoting hatred and violence in our society should be punished, the security agencies must be allowed to carry out their responsibilities to our nation without let or hindrance. We should not just lead, we must lead by example.

“About the 21st day of June, 2020, Nigerians woke up to a bizarre video of some young men, not just beating war drums but threatening to burn down Rivers State, destroy all federal agencies, and burn down all multinational oil companies in Rivers State.

“They threatened my life and that of Hon. Igo Aguma, Chairman of the APC in Rivers State. They denigrated and abused the Judges of the Rivers State Judiciary describing them as ‘Nyesom Wike’s private company’, and openly intimidated and overawed the judiciary,” he alleged.