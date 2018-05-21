Rivers agog for Wike’s 3 years anniversary

It was a night of entertainment as thousands of music and comedy lovers in Rivers and neighbouring states thronged the magnificent Port Harcourt Pleasure Park on Saturday night to enjoy the bliss and glamour of a night with Governor Nyesom Wike.

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, noted that a Night With Governor Wike was designed to allow Rivers people to unwind with the governor as he prepares to mark his three years in office on May 29, having improved the living standard of the people.

For close to seven hours, international and Rivers based artists thrilled the ecstatic crowd to superb music and jokes.

Governor Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and a host of political leaders and top government officials were on hand to savour the fun.

Flavour, Phyno, Timi Dakolo, Duncan Mighty, Simi, Timaya, Ali Baba, AY, Okey Bakasi, Basket Mouth, Frank Edwards, Gordon, Prince Hezekiah , Demua, Sensational Dele, Mercy Chinwo, Ali Baba amongst others thrilled the crowd.

Addressing guests, Governor Wike said the successful night-out was a further proof that Rivers State was peaceful and remained a destination of choice for lovers of entertainment.

He added that international entertainment events like a night with Governor Wike was another confirmation that the negative propaganda against the state has failed.

He said: “I am happy that this night turned out as successful as this. This has given me the opportunity to know many home-based artistes. We shall continue to encourage these home grown talents.”

According to him the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park has proven to be an outstanding product of vision as it used to be a den of robbers, which has been converted to an international tourist attraction.

Governor Wike said that in two months, the International Standard Cinema and Restaurants located at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park would come on stream to the delight of Rivers people.

“We will hold this type of concert more often. In the next two months, we will converge in this same venue for another concert,” he said.