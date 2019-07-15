Memoye Oghu, Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the last gubernatorial election in Rivers state, Victor Fingesi, who is contesting the electoral victory of Governor Nyesom Wike at the election tribunal has alleged that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state compromised the witnesses who were to appear on its behalf before the tribunal.

Fingesi, who made the allegation in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Monday in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers state further alleged that the PDP is also threatening other ADP witnesses billed to appear before the tribunal.

He added that many people in the state have approached him to withdraw his petition before the tribunal, but failed to state the terms or offers made to him in the event he withdraws his legal action.

The governorship candidate however, vowed to continue with his petition because he firmly believes that “there was no election in the state. What happened was a charade, not an election and we’ll not accept that. We’re not asking that we be sworn -in, but that the entire election in the state be cancelled.”

Fingesi was reacting to the alleged renunciation of statements by two witnesses of the party who appeared before the Rivers state Election Tribunal sitting in Port Harcourt last Friday, where they averred that they were bribed to appear as witnesses for the ADP.

“Those two witnesses were the ones PDP succeeded in reaching out to, to thwart our petition. They are still threatening many of our witnesses, some of who have resolved to stand on the side of the truth,” he said, adding that “many people in the state have approached me to withdraw my petition before the tribunal.

“But, we will continue with our petition to prove that there was no election in the state. We shall pursue our petition to its logical conclusion and I know it won’t get to appeal level because we have a good case.”

All efforts to get to the PDP spokesman in the state, Darlington Orji proved abortive as text messages sent to his mobile line were yet to be responded to as at the time of filing this report.