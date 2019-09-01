Residents of Osogbo, the Osun state capital are now counting their loses as a result of persistent rainfall which has led to flood surges from the Osun River which has displaced many residents and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

The downpour , which started on Thursday evening through the night and continued till Sunday wrecked serious havoc in some parts of the metropolis.

Some of the affected areas as at the time of filing this report include, Gbodofon community, Awosuru area, Onitodunu Baruwa area, Idowu Ajibola area, Oke Arungbo Estate (Zone 10&11) and Ibu-Amo community among others.

It was gathered that the river surge could not allow the residents of the area to evacuate some of their belongings to a safer location.

At Onirodunu, Baruwa area, the river surge started in the midnight on Friday, causing people living along the street which is very close to the bank of the Osun River to start evacuating their personal belongings out of their flooded homes.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has asked those living in flood-prone areas in the state to take necessary precautions to avoid loss of lives and property.

He gave the admonition following the torrential rainfall in the state that resulted in the overflow of Osun River, as a result of which some areas within the state capital were flooded.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, the governor said the government is already taking measures to further dredge the river.