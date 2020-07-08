A suspected ritualist in Togo has reportedly been arrested by the Togolese security operatives after a tip-off.

A source informed ElombahNews of the development along with photos to attest to the veracity of the story.

According to the source, the suspected ritualist was arrested with 2000 dead bodies dried like stock fish.

He also informed that about 500 dead bodies were found to have been buried alive.

Further, he disclosed that thousands of skeletons were found at the man’s compound.

The source said, “it was later discovered that over, 5000 Nigerians, Togolese, Beninoise and nationalities from Africa are in queues waiting for their turns for the rituals.”

“This man from Togo is where Nigerians especially the Yorubas, troupe to for money rituals, police recently raided the compound and discovered 2000 people who have been dried like stock fish,500 persons buried alive and thousands of skeletons, this man and his over thirty servants were picked up, it was later discovered that over 5000 Nigerians, Togolese, Beninoise and nationalities from Africa are in queues waiting for their turns for the rituals which they have paid for.”