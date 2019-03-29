Ritual activities boom in Delta as food vendors allegedly cook with private part washing water

Ritual activities of fetish performances either at various streets and Junctions across Delta State at present, boom as food vendors allegedly cook with their private Part washing water in Asaba, and its environs.

With shocking revealations of the fetish activities, especially in Asaba, Ibusa, Okpanam and Kwale communities, desperate food vendors’ ways of enriching themselves faster, had been the in thin with mindless dispositions of allegedly selling foods to unsuspecting members of the Public either at local restaurant or with wheelbarrows.

It was exclusively gathered that these food vendors allegedly consult high powered native doctors within where they operate with ten litters of their private part washing water including some other fetish materials that will be mixed into the water and be used for soup, rice stew and the pupolar” Ofensala” with assualted goat meat.

In Asaba and its environs, the situation during night fall portends ominous signs and fear of the unknown with fetish materials littered everywhere, including T- Junctions with reckless abandoned and openly displayed during working hours by those who call” themselve super Cultists”.

Worse hit, are higher levels of cultisms where top goverment functionaries are members of various cult groups as their back up to allegedly take laws into their hands with” nothing dey happen” manners.

But Acting Police Public Relations Officer in the State, ASP Chucks Orisewezie who confirmed the Increasing rate of cult related activities in the State, however assured of the police Commitment with a view to making Cultism a history in the state, adding” the state police Command is exclusively committed to the protection of lives and properties in the state, and very soon cultisms will be history in the state”.

Only recently, two food vendors in Kwale Junction in Asaba, and Ibusa Junction were caught with water from their private parts that were allegedly prepared for them by native doctors said be Ugbolu community near Asaba.

The food vendors ( names withheld) were beaten by angry mob who during the meele of their evil act had wanted to eat in the restaurants when the bubble burst.

According to eyes witness, Udoka Francis, the food vendors were caught puring water in containers into soups on cooking gasses by some group of unsuspecting customers who were anxious to eat during which they were at the restaurants, unfortunately the food was not ready, and were asked to be patient.

Udoka alleged” the two women were beaten seriously by angry mob when their customers in an endless waiting caught them puring water from containers into their soups on cooking gasses, one of the customers insisted he must know and the bubble burst as the two women confessed to the evil activities after severe beating and injusties inflicted on them before Police took them away to the station”

But ASP Chucks Orisewezie who confirmed the arrest of the Suspects, said Investigation revealed that the containers were made up of private part water prepared for them by native doctors to sell their food to members of the unsuspecting Public, adding that the Suspects had since been arriagned in courts to serve as warnings to others in the state.

Investigation revealed that the modus operandi of these desperate food vendors,is to consult high powered native doctors who will demand for their private part water supply and prepare charms into it with N100,000 to sell their food faster no matter the quantity.

At many of these food vendors’ centers, customers are seen in long queue inside excruciating sun negotiating for food with plates irrespective of the cost and the insults that may be meted out on them by the sales girls employed by owners of the food centers.

A customer who identified himself as Ifeanyi Chucks said” Oga the food center operated around Ogwashi Uku Motor park is like a mecca, the woman surprises me upon the insults, people will line up waiting for food and before 4pm she is through in selling her food, every day, it’s like that people coming from all walls of lives for her food, something actually is responsible for it”.

Some native doctors who spoke to Journalists on condition of anonymity in Ugbolu community near Asaba, described it as” it is called sell faster than others and build houses, make more money, we do it for them, but the side effects is that the wealth does not last, and the persons who eat from their resturants in the nearest furture will have piles but won’t die as the problem is curable as side effects, it’s very common in Delta, this is the only way to sell in Asaba as no business booms in the state”