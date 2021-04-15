Rite Foods, Bigi Soft Drinks, Supports the Nigerian Movie Industry

By Mutiat Alli

The Bigi brand, produced by Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian leading foods, and beverages company, has sponsored the Prophetess Movie Premiere for a select audience of movie lovers in Nigeria.

The movie which has the attributes of uniting the nation, connecting families and communities together is packed with great football comedy and family entertainments.

It debuts on March 26, this year, at the Film House Cinema, Dugbe, in Ibadan, Oyo State, and two days afterwards, at Imaxx Cinema, in Lekki, Lagos.

The colourful event was filled with excitement and humour with the attendance of top-notch celebrities who were in stunning outfits that depict the theme of the movie, Celestial, Angelic, Heavenly.

It was an evening of fun, with all present, commending the sponsor, Rite Foods, for its support for the entertainment industry and the promotion of talent in the country.

At the end of the show, the screen-idols and the viewers commented that the movie fit the bill of a modern creative storyline and quality production with the display of exceptional skills.

The Prophetess movie is about the story of Ajoke (Toyin Abraham), a local Prophetess, who made a spurious prophecy about a football match which sets off a chain of events beyond her control.

Knowing that her life was in danger, she decided to seek assistance from her sister, and as events unfold, the narrative continues with awe-inspiring scenes that kept spectators marveled.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Produced by Victoria Akujobi, Mimi Bartels, Matilda Ogunleye, the all engrossing movie starsToyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Stan Nze, Seyi Awolowo, Lateef Adedimeji, Waliu Fagbemi, Remi Surutu, Chris Iheuwa, Blessing Obasi, Emeka Nwagbaraocha.

Commending Rite Foods for the sponsorship, the Movie Producer, Victoria Akujobi, said the company has contributed immensely to the development of talent and the entertainment industry in general.

She eulogised the Bigi premium brand for its support which will help in taking the movie industry to an enviable height.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr Seleem Adegunwa stated that Rite Foods is committed to the promotion of Nigerian talents in entertainment, special skills and ideapreneurship.

“We are particularly interested in the Nigerianess of positive invention, idea generation and talents that promote our common values, he added.

As a market leader in the beverage sector, the Bigi brand has also aided the entertainment sector through the sponsorship of the Nigerian Idol, a music reality show.