Rita Dominic’s movie ‘La Femme Anjola’ set to hit cinemas, others

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

After five years in the making, Sassy actress, Rita Dominic’s latest work, ‘La Femme Anjola’ will launch in theatres nationwide from March 19, 2021. The crime thriller movie is directed by Mildred Okwo.

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria and Cape Town (South Africa), the movie as produced from the stable of ‘The Audrey Silva Company Limited,’ will be distributed by Silverbird Distribution. It’s the company which distributed earlier releases – ‘The Meeting’ and ‘Surulere’.

Aside showing in theatres, the new project will also be released digitally for the rest of the world on a paid platform using assets specifically created for this. It is expected to be a landmark movie.

The producers said ‘La Femme Anjola’ will become the highest-profile Nollywood film to explore distribution and exhibition opportunities outside of the mainstream avenues currently existing.