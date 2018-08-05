Rising Star King Bernard set to release new song ‘Escapade’

Eze Victor Bernard popularly known as “KING BERNARD” is from Abia State, an Igbo speaking part of Nigeria. His brand name “King” is a simple translation from his native name EZE.

He took up a career in music late 2016 when he joined DISIAC Entertainments and did his debut single titled “Gimme More” and later released two club poppin hits…JEKALO and ANSWER.

Also nicknamed crown BOY, he’s widely renowned for wearing a crown in his music videos & on social media.

His other interests include scriptwriting and acting, having featured Nollywood actresses, Regina Daniels & Ruth Kadiri in two of his music films.

After several months of working on other projects, King breaks the silence with new music titled ESCAPADE which he shot in South Africa during his recent tour.

ESCAPADE will be released on his birthday, 11-08-18 as he clocks another year. The song is sure to melt your hearts!!