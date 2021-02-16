Rising Lorient Nigerian Striker Moffi named In French Ligue 1 Team Of The

In-form Lorient striker Terem Moffi has been recognized for his outstanding performance this past weekend after he was named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week by football statistics website Whoscored.

Th 21-year-old took his tally in the league to seven goals in his last eight matches thanks to his brace in Lorient’s 2-2 draw against Monaco on February 14.

In a 4-4-2 formation, Moffi was partnered in attack by Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder, who also notched a brace in that same game.

READ ALSO: Ighalo Opens Saudi goals account, promises more

Rated at 8.1 out of 10, Moffi played a joint game high four shots, two of which ended up in the back of the net, made one key pass and won two aerial duels.

The Super Eagles hopeful completed a joint game high three take-ons, won one foul for his team and was accurate in 73.7 percent of his passes.

In terms of his defensive stats, Moffi had zero tackles, interceptions and blocked shots while making one clearance.

Nigeria internationals Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) and Moses Simon (Nantes) were also in action in the French top-flight on gameweek 25.