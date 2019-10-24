Algiers – Algerian authorities should re-open recently shuttered Protestant churches, Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday said, describing the closures as the latest example of repression of the religious minority.





Last week, authorities closed several churches in Tizi Ouzou, located east of the capital Algiers, saying that they permits.



They included the Full Gospel Church, the biggest Protestant church in the North African country, which has been operating since 1996.