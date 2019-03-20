Rigging is in PDP’s DNA – BMO

Tom Okpe, Abuja

The Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has declared that election rigging is in the DNA of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that past PDP presidents never pretended to be averse to electoral manipulation.

This it said, is the reason the opposition party finds it hard to believe that President Buhari would not interfere in the March 23 supplementary elections in some states to favour the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke respectively in Abuja, the group noted that PDP is used to having a sitting president manipulate the electoral process using federal might, especially after winning presidential elections.

“We have a party which has rigging and electoral manipulation ingrained in its DNA and presidents who never had second thoughts about foisting PDP candidates on Nigerians at re-run elections.

“Back then, it was unthinkable for the then ruling party to lose close elections after winning the presidential election. That was when the words bandwagon effect took root in the polity.

“So it is not a total surprise that a party whose presidential candidate and his key campaign coordinators lost their immediate wards during the February 23 elections would dismiss President Buhari’s assurances of a level-playing field for all parties involved in the forthcoming supplementary gubernatorial elections.

“The fact that PDP-era presidents did manipulate the process to favour their party does not necessarily mean that this President would take that path of infamy,” it said.

BMO also noted that the opposition party had never stopped accusing President Buhari of muzzling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) even when the commission had consistently shown that it was truly independent.

“PDP had been unrelenting in making all sorts of allegations against President Buhari, but it conveniently forgot how INEC stopped the ruling party from presenting any candidate in Rivers state and that it took a last-minute court ruling to prevent a similar scenario in Zamfara state,” the body added.