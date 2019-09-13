Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted claims by the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, that it is taking sides in the rift among members of the PDP House of Representatives caucus over the minority leadership positions.

Aside, the board of trustees said it will not join issues with the governor, but expend with the assignment given its different committees on how to resolve the lingering issues affecting the PDP House leadership.

Recall that Gov. Wike had on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, described the Senator Iyorcha Ayu led panel set up by the party to resolve the minority leadership crisis as the most corrupt in the history of the party.

Gov. Wike ventilated his anger following the resignation of former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Austin Opara from the committee which has eminent party leaders, such as former Presidents of the Senate, Sen. Adolphus Wabara and Sen. David Mark, former deputy Senate president. Sen. Ibrahim Mantu and Chief Tom Ikimi as members

In his reaction, the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jubrin explained that the mere submission of the committee’s report investigating disobedience of party directives does not imply clearance and clean bill of health to those involved.

He also challenged any member of the party with proof of any allegation against any member of the committee to speak out as it is not enough to cast aspersions on respected Nigerians.

Sen. Jubrin further stated that there are three committees of the party investigating the House caucus crisis, adding that there are still reports from the disciplinary committee headed by Chief Tom Ikimi and the report of the body headed by Senator Adolphus Wabara that would be considered.

He said that the BoT will meet next week Thursday to deliberate and take a decision on the Sen. Ayu’s committee report.

On why the secretary of the committee, Austin Opara resigned, Sen. Jubrin said: “I don’t know why he left. It was when the report of the committee was submitted that I noticed that he did not sign and his column for signature was not signed.

“I am not a member of the committee. Since the inauguration of the committee, I have not spoken to them. I have not visited or interfered with their work or given any inputs in the course of their work.

“He did not write or tell me why he left or did not sign after the submission of their work. As far as I’m concerned, I will leave that for discussion next Thursday when the BoT will meet.

“But, I will not condemn any member of the committee without any proof of evidence of corruption. I challenge anybody anywhere to provide proof to any allegations of corruption. He who alleges must show evidence of corruption. It is not enough to accuse anyone of any wrong doing. I call on anyone, party member or non -party member to come forward with evidence of corruption and you will see what as the BoT will do.”

He said that as the chairman of the party’s BoT that he will not take any side with anybody as the board of trustees remains the soul and conscience of the party.