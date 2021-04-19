RIFAN beneficiaries hail Buhari over Anchor Borrowers scheme

By Tom Garba, Yola

President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended by the people of Adamawa State over the many Anchor Borrowers projects introduced in the country through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Royal Father of Demsa, Hama Bata, Alhamdu Teneke lauded Buhari when a delegation led by the state coordinator of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) Special Projects, Mr. Wafarininyi Theman Dalatu paid him a condolence visit over the death of a son and three of his close relations.

The royal father was elated and described the visit as an encouragement where he praised the wisdom of Buhari for introducing anchor borrowers project under RIFAN.

He thanked the President by saying that the scheme is yielding positive results as farmers in his domain are testifying the good work the State coordinator is doing to help Youths in Adamawa.

He however advised that since is a program for medium and small farmers they should fashion out ways on the early provision of farm commodities and all inputs be made available to farmers before any farming season calendar.

He assured the coordinator of a sustained partnership for the success of the project and a robust farming exercise that all farmers will benefit from.

While consoling him, he extolled the Royal Father a rudder of leadership who believe in God’s will and understand that He gives and takes life at will as the deceased will find rest on God’s bosom.

He recalled that 1000 youths in his area are already Rice farmers empowered by RIFAN and is looking for others ways that many more each with hectares of farmland will benefit from the special project.

He also said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is concern about poverty eradication with the vision of farming what we eat, and eat what we farm without importing any.

According to him the introduction of the RIFAN project by President Buhari is yielding good results as Many Youths are embracing it by going into farmings.

The delegation led by Theman was composed of Unity Bank regional Manager, Abubakar Ibrahim, CBN Director, Abdulkareem Yusuf, Adamawa state All Progressives Congress (APC) party officials, under the leadership of Ibrahim Bilal respectively spoke that joblessness is what begat insecurity using the idle mind of the youths.