The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says Riders Permit is not National Drivers Licence which is a national security document that embodies drivers information as contained in the national drivers database.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said on Thursday in Lagos that they were two different documents and permit could not be used in the place of the National Drivers Licence owing to the growing rate at which tricycle and motorcycle operators mistake Riders Permit issued in their respective states.

“All over the world, drivers licence is the only document that gives a trained, qualified and certified driver the right to drive on the road, Nigeria, having successfully acceded to the six United Nations Conventions cannot operate in contrast to global best practice in that regard.

“The idea behind drivers licence is to ensure that every driver on the road has their information captured in the database, for the enhancement of security of all road users and for intelligence gathering among the law enforcement agencies.

“The relevance of the document not only as a means of identification cannot be overemphasised,’’ he said in a statement.

Kazeem added that FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had cautioned all operators who patronised drivers permit as an alternative for the national driver’s licence to desist from such henceforth to avoid arrest and penalties.

The corps spokesperson said that this message was meant to sensitise all commercial motorcyclists and tricycle operators who hitherto did not know the difference between drivers licence and the riders permit.

He said that those concerned must ensure that they go ahead to procure their licences as violators would be penalised. (NAN)