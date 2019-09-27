Omoyele Sowore, the detained convener of #RevolutionNow campaigner and former presidential candidate, on Thursday, initiated move to commit the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS) to prison over his continue detention in violation to a Court order.

The Federal High Court Order on Tuesday ordered Sowore’s unconditional release from the SSS custody, but that order has not been obeyed.

In the bid to enforce his release, the detained politician, who has spent over 50 days in the custody of the SSS, filed form 48 which is consequences of disobedience to a court order seeking to commit the DG SSS to jail unless he honours the order of the court.

The form 48, otherwise known as contempt of court, was filed at the Federal High Court pursuant to order ix, rule 1-3 of the judgment enforcement rules, section 72 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act 2004 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

Titled, Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Order of Court’, the SSS boss in the contempt notice form was warned that unless he obeys the order of the Federal High Court delivered on September 24, ordering him to release Sowore in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019, he will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

The notice of contempt further stated that the court has been informed that as at Thursday September 26, the DG SSS was yet to comply with the lawful order by refusing to release Sowore from its custody.

The notice read in part: Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice, Abuja, delivered on September 24, 2019 which ordered you to release the applicant in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison”.

“A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on-the-spot reference.

“This court has been informed that even as at today Thursday September 26, 2019, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely, Omoyele Sowore in your custody.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court”.

The notice was served on the SSS boss at the three arm zone in Abuja on Thursday after all the necessary conditions have been fulfilled.

It would be recalled that Justice Taiwo Taiwo had on Tuesday, September 24 ordered the immediate release of Sowore from SSS custody following the expiration of order of the court that Sowore should be detained for 45 days only.

At the time of this report, anxious sympathisers of the detained politician comprising his employees, political associates and family members were waiting eagerly for his release from DSS custody in compliance with the court order.

It would recalled that Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court who ordered Sowore detention on August 3 for 45 days had on September 24, ordered immediate release of Sowore from the custody.

The Court held that there was no reason for Sowore further detention as the SSS had since concluded it investigation and did apply for extension of his continue on any ground other than information that have been spent.