eteran Nigeria rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has joined the #RevolutionNow protest going on in Lagos State.

Eedris via his Instagram page said that he is Marching for the future of his children and generations yet unborn.

He said, this morning amidst a flurry of teargas canisters being hauled at us by countless armed security operatives!!! Aluta Continua…

Mr Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of the online medium, Sahara Reporters, who was also the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 General Election, had called for the staging of the #RevolutionNow in what he described as a protest against bad governance in the country.

He was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services at his home on Saturday.

The DSS had said that Sowore was arrested “for threatening public safety, peaceful co-existence and social harmony in the country.”

The agency called on Nigerians to disregard “threat of revolution” issued by him.

The organisers of the protest had said they will not be deterred by the arrest of their leader, Sowore.

