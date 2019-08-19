A Nigerian in the Diaspora has told Daily Times that former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu was attacked in Nuremberg Germany because he attended an event meant to discuss and promote Igbo causes wearing a cloth with Nigeria’s Coat of Arm.

The source who pleaded not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the so called attack was initially meant to remove the cloth from him publicity, but that the intervention of his aides turned the issue to somewhat violent.

Ekweremadu was attacked by persons said to be member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) while attending a new yam festival in the German city where he was invited by the Igbo community in the Nuremberg. It was later reported that the former Deputy Senate President was attacked by IPOB members on allegations that he and other Igbo leaders in government were romancing with the Nigerian authorities in the face of injustice meted on their people as well as the killing of farmers and destruction of their farms by herdsmen back home.

But our source said there was no way IPOB would have targeted Ekweremadu with such spontaneity if there was no extraneous circumstances triggering such mob action.

“Let me tell you, Ekweremadu was not targeted for mob action by anybody. He is not the only leader in the South East that has disappointed our people. After all, he was invited to the event by the Igbo community here. Therefore he was not invited to be humiliated,” the source said.

Continuing, he said Ekweremadu was attacked because he came to the programme, behaving as if he was insensitive to the feeling of Igbo people both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora about the treatment the Federal Government is meting on Igbo nation back home.

“He came to the meeting wearing a cloth with Nigeria’s Coat of Arm. His appearance immediately attracted murmuring and whispering among other attendees who wondered why he decided to appear in such attire when others came wearing Igbo traditional Isi-Agu.

“When some people raised the matter and drew his attention, he felt indifferent and this did not go down well, leading to the house being divided. This led to IPOB members at the meeting vowing to remove the cloth from him publicly. However, when Ekweremadu’s boys intervened and tried to apply force to stop them, the matter went out of hand with some trying to use force to strip him. That was the matter,” the source said.

On the order given by IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu placing N1million on information on overseas travel of South East governors and other leaders, our source said it was not originally designed to be so, adding that it was an afterthought.

“The order came from Nnamdi Kanu following the success of the Ekweremadu heckling. It was the massive public debate generated by the action that encouraged the IPOB leader to give the decree that any South East governor or leader seen anywhere in the world would face the same treatment and went ahead to place a bait of N1million on such information,” he stated.