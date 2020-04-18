Information reaching our news desk has revealed how pressure from president Muhammadu Buhari aide led to the sack of

Kano State commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Mu’azu Magaji.

The Daily Times gathered that few hours after Magaji made the post on his verified Twitter handle, Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to @BashirAhmaad responded expressing his disappointment.

“I am really disappointed and pained by the Kano State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Muazu Magaji’s remarks on Mallam Abba Kyari’s demise, the commissioner was seen publicly celebrating the death on his Facebook page. I hope @KanoStateNG and @GovUmarGanduje will call him to order”.

https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1251487438637346816

Magaji was immediately dismissed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje after his attention was drawn to the post.

The Kano Commissioner was said to have taken to his Facebook wall and twitter to make indiscreet comments to celebrate the death of Kyari who passed away on Friday night from the coronavirus pandemic.