..Some sexally injured by bandits – investigation

The 27 students of federal college of forestry mechanism, otherwise known as Afaka 27 who recently regained freedom from bandits capitivity were Sexually molested.

Some of them male victims were homosexuality molested and disfigured by the bandits while in theit captivity.

A parent who spokes to our Correspondent in confidence in tears said it’ll take some of the victims students donkey years to put the inhuman treatment and abuse behind them.

The responsible looking woman who could not revealed the identity of her child lamented that even the males students were seriously molested sexuality.

“You know what, from what they said, you cannot say no to them. On daily basis they were having sex with the male and female students of their choice even with severe injuries been sustained”, she regretted.

She continue with rolling cheeks, that “You need to hear from them. It’s pitiful and an experience that nobody would like to share. Some of them said prefer to cease to existence at a point.

They were taking them out one after another without their conscience and used them. But we thanks God,”, she lamented.

It would be recalled that the Afaka 27 students spent over 56 days in captivity with hard labour and set free last week.

Although, none of the victims students confirmed the allegations of sexual molestation, during interview with journalists in the college premises when released.

Commissioner internal security and Home Affairs Mr Samuel Aruwan had stated they students would undergo thorough medical checkup before released to their parents.