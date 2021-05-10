Rev. King: Group demands amnesty

The Paths of Peace Initiative, which bills itself as a human rights organization, has requested amnesty for Rev. Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, also known as Rev. King, a Lagos cleric.

In 2006, King was arrested in Lagos for the murder of Ann Uzoh, a church member.

In January 2007, he was found guilty and sentenced to death. On February 26, 2016, the Supreme Court of Nigeria upheld his conviction.

He is now being held at the Maiduguri correctional facility.

READ ALSO: Just In: Bandits attack Mosque in Katsina during midnight prayer, abduct 40 worshipers

In a petition sent to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the National Assembly over the weekend, Paths of Peace Initiative claimed that the continued incarceration of Rev. King is grievous injustice against Igbo race and Humanity.

The petition was signed by its National President, Dandy Eze.

The group justified the amnesty call by comparing King’s fate with some Boko Haram terrorists who have been granted amnesty.

“We consider his continued incarceration as a grievous injustice against the Igbo race in particular and humanity in general.