Return to duty posts —Lagosians appeal to police

Some residents of Lagos have appealed to the police to return to their duty posts and continue their primary responsibility of protection of lives and properties

The Nation gathered the appeals from Nigerians via social media platforms.

Sulaimon Alamutu said PWD, a bus stop along the Agege Motor Road, was a complete mess following the absence of law enforcement officers.

“Imagine people taking one way from Obalende to Ogudu on Monday morning,” he said.

In an open letter to the police on Facebook, a woman, Safiya Musa, apologised on behalf of Nigerians who demonised the service and grouped all operatives in the ‘bad eggs’ basket.

She wrote: “Dear Nigeria Police Force, please we apologise on behalf of Nigerians who demonised you. They put everyone in the ‘bad eggs’ basket, and for this we say sorry.

“Now we know how important you guys are, and we’ve realised that not all of you are bad.

“Please stop being angry and help protect lives and property, while you get rid of the bad eggs among you. We know many of you have low morale at the moment, but please think of Nigeria.”

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were also not seen in parts of the state visited by our reporter.

However, Daily Times reports that police officers in Abuja are back to their duty posts and conducting their usual traffic work.