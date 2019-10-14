…As FG, UN, NGOs spend $6.4bn on welfare of IDPs in 4yrs

….What we’re doing to ensure safe return of IDPs to ancestral lands – FG

….Stakeholders suggest measures to curb flow, return peace to troubled areas

Hope of millions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) scattered across the country returning to their ancestral lands any time soon remained uncertain at the weekend, findings by The Daily Times has shown.

The uncertainty and gloom result mainly from the continuing activities of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, the inability of security forces to secure most of the liberated communities, unending conflicts in communities particularly between farmers and herders as well as environmental challenges like flooding among others.

This is even as allegations of diversion of relief materials donated to the IDP camp by officials charged with the responsibility of distributing the items continue to resurface.

The Daily Times reports that no fewer than two million Nigerians are currently been displaced in the country with some taking refuge in neighbouring countries following attacks linked to either insurgency, herdsmen and farmers clash, banditry and communal violence as well as flooding which has contributed to displacing thousands of people yearly.

Although displacement in Nigeria is multi-faceted and complex, according to statistics, at least 94 per cent are displaced as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency which escalated in 2009, while similar unfortunate occurrence of herdsmen and farmers clashes has caused tensions, culminating in significant levels of violence and displacement in the Middle Belt region.

In the about nine year’s violent crisis caused by the Islamic radical group, Boko Haram, according to the World Bank, Borno State alone harbours at least 1.6 million IDPs, while Yobe and Adamawa states have 130,000 and 136,000 IDPs respectively.

The crisis is said to have claimed not less than 30,000 lives with more than 230,000 fleeing to neighbouring countries since it gained momentum years back.

In the first half of 2019, about 142,000 new displacements were recorded, 140,000 caused by conflict while 2,000 from disasters, said the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.

According to the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, the Federal Government, states and about 60 Non-governmental organisations and donor agencies have spent at least $6.4 billion on interventions for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) since 2015.

Despite several interventions from government and international donors, millions of IDPs spread across the over 2,000 IDPs camps in the country have continued to face numerous challenges ranging from security and access issues, lack of proper medical support, food insecurity and severe malnutrition as well as lack of financial support to the growing population of the displaced persons.

These challenges have been exacerbated by the alleged diversion of relief materials by some greedy politicians even as the number of displaced people keep growing which has also made it difficult to cater for all their needs.

Nevertheless, hundreds of thousands of people remain heavily dependent on aid for their survival while in some places, people have been stranded for nearly three years with little prospect of returning home due to the continuing conflict.

Although report have it that the Nigerian military in collaboration with the Multinational Joint Task Force, have successfully defeated the terrorists from many areas they once controlled, these achievements have been overshadowed by the increasing Boko Haram attacks in neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Reports have it that despite the return of Nigerian IDPs to accessible areas cleared by the Nigerian military, the crisis has remained acute as the ongoing conflict restricts the movements of residents and that of humanitarian organisations outside Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Due to access issues, much of the humanitarian aid is concentrated in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, leading to a terrible living condition in some locations as basic amenities are overstretched, frequent cases of water shortage recorded, as well as poor sanitation. It is believed that any disruption to the provision of assistance in these areas could have deadly implications.

Report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre noted that while a tripartite agreement between the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the governments of Nigeria and Cameroon offers a channel for the repatriation of Nigerian refugees, challenges remain in ensuring that returns are voluntary and sustainable.

The report added that harsh conditions in exile and perceived improvements in the security situation in Nigeria have contributed to the encouragement of premature returns.

“IDPs too live in poor conditions, and many are anxious to return and re-establish their former livelihoods, but insecurity remains a barrier,” the report stated.

Statistics has also shown that in each year from the last four years, the federal, states, international donor organisations and Non-governmental organisations spent $1.5bn dollars on IDP interventions in 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

It is estimated that out of that $1.5bn spent annually, ten states of the north including Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Jigawa, Katsina, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Zamfara account for $1.2bn (Representing 69%) out of the $1.5bn dollars spent on IDP interventions.

This is as other twenty six states of the country including the Federal capital territory gulped $300 million dollars of the fund.

Also UNRC reports that $1.5 billion is required by international agencies to meet the needs of 6.1 million people in the worst hit states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

According to the 2019 funding update by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at least $128.8 million is earmarked to foot the financial requirements of the Nigeria situation including requirements in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

Recall that the Chairman of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Borno State, Grema Terab, in an interview recently, said the government spends no less than N3.5 million to feed IDPs daily in the state.

According to him, the money is just on maintenance and condiments apart from the food items on a daily basis for all the camps, adding “what we mean by the condiments is onions, fish, beans, tomatoes, hot and sweet pepper, seasonings, palm oil, groundnut oil, firewood, water and other essential needs of the kitchen”.

However, the Federal Government has reaffirmed its resolve to rebuild communities ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgents and return displaced indigenes to their homes.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who stated this recently, said the Federal Government is putting heads together with insurgency ravaged states along with their security councils to ensure that peace returns to the troubled zones.

“Although the problem has been age-long, but it must end one day and by the grace of God, this will come to an end now,” he stated.

Osinbajo assured the displaced that the current administration would ensure their safe resettlement.

He said: “The reason we are meeting is to look at how you will return home and be settled in safety.

“I know that being in an IDP camp is not good for anybody at all, children have to go to school, adults have to go to their farms and others to their trades and it is our duty as a government to make sure that everyone is safe to do their work in peace and comfort.”

Reacting to the gloom facing IDPs returning to their ancestral lands, stakeholders and experts in the nation’s health sector have said that unless the Federal Government develops an action plan to prioritise lasting peace in the North-eastern part of the country, it will be difficult for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to return to their ancestral villages.

According to the experts, the primary responsibility for durable solutions remains with the government, adding that humanitarian and development actors can only complement government’s efforts.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with the Daily Times, the Founder, Lekeh Development Foundation (LEDEF), Mr. Joseph Michael, said that safety and security of the affected population and returnees is of critical importance.

“Without this neither humanitarian support nor return to the original places of residence cannot take place.

“As a first step, it is of primary importance to restore the civil authority where it is not present, and in such a way create trust and confidence to the displaced who will feel more confident to return to their homes,” he said.

On his part, the Communication Officer, 350 Gisep Africa, Peter Nwaeze, listed three conditions that can guarantee the safe return of the IDPs to include: voluntary return of the displaced to their places of origins and their local integration within the host communities of the area of displacement.

He also stressed the need for decision makers to examine the linkages between the root causes and the crisis.

“This phased operational plan requires nurturing the participation of all related stakeholders in planning, implementation and monitoring. It also calls for examining the linkages between the root causes and the crisis.

“If we then look at the root causes, we can already observe that the economy is based on agriculture, and the low productivity has contributed to increasing poverty”, he added.

Nwaeze also stressed that gender base should be given a special consideration with focus on youths and children.

“Attention needs to be given to integrate gender considerations in our plans, and to give the highest priority to youths and children.

“In addition, we will need to give special attention to strengthening governance and mainstream peace building.

“With the protracted displacement, we are now encountering increasingly a dependency on aid among the affected population.

“It is therefore of imperative importance to make people become again responsible for their own lives and livelihoods. This only can take place when durable solutions indeed have been achieved and humanitarian aid can be reduced and ended”, Nwaeze added.

Speaking with the Daily Times, the Woman Leader of the Durumi IDP in Area 1, Abuja, Mrs. Eliata Ayuba, appealed to the Federal Government to provide all the necessary support to the military to ensure that the fight is brought to an end.

“No matter what anybody will give you outside, there’s no place like home. Let them be honest in the fight to flush the terrorists from Sambisa forest so it can bring an end to this conflict because up till now silent killing is still happening in my place.

“For example, if you want to access my town now, soldiers have to escort you and if you enter there’s an extent you are not allowed to go beyond to avoid being killed. Our soldiers should be well equipped,” she added.

Similarly, Suleiman Benjamin of the New Kuchingoro IDP camp, Abuja, said life have been very difficult to him and his people since the Boko Haram crisis displaced them years back.

He lamented that it has not been easy for his people who are predominantly farmers as they have now resorted to renting lands to cultivate and earn a living with little or no assistance from the government except for aid from non-governmental agencies and private individuals.

Benjamin, who is an indigene of Borno State, pleaded with government to come to their aid by ridding his community and state of Boko Haram terrorists as well as secure their save return to their different communities.

He accused some politicians in the area of sympathising with the terrorist group, hence, sabotaging all government efforts in the fight to restore peace in the region.