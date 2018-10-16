Your return ticket is for more service, not meal ticket, Obasa tells Assembly flag bearer

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has urged his colleagues in the state Assembly who won tickets at the party primaries for the 2019 general election to see their nominations to return to the House as a call for more service and not meal tickets.

Obasa stated this at plenary on Monday while contributing to the review of the just concluded All Progressive Congress (APC) primaries in Lagos State on the floor of the House.

The Speaker commended the party and its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He however, implored the flag bearers not to engage in any jubilation now because it is not yet Uhuru since they are still going to face the hurdle of the general election.

“This is not time to celebrate, but rather you should go back and engage your constituents. Your return tickets are not for meal but call for service,” the Speaker stated.

The lawmakers also unanimously agreed and called for review of past stakeholders meeting reports held simultaneously in all the 40 constituencies and submitted to the executive. The report of the last stakeholders meeting according to the lawmakers should be sent to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for its inclusion in the 2019 budget.

Some of the lawmakers who contributed to the review of the APC primaries hailed Asiwaju Tinubu for adopting direct primary and the Speaker for the success of the primaries.

Hon. Bisi Yusuf, Desmond Elliot, House Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade among others appreciated the Speaker, while they called on the executive to complete all the ongoing road projects in their constituencies.

The lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaye constituency 02, Hon. Rasheed Makinde appealed to the executive to complete all the abandoned projects in his local government.

The House in another development at the plenary passed a bill for a law to amend the Lagos State Health Scheme law 2018 and for connected purposes into law and sent to the Governor for his assent.