Retired judges beg Bello to pay their gratuities

Retired judges in Kogi State have pleaded with the state governor, Yahaya Bello to pay the gratuities of both living and dead judges, Daily Times Nigeria has learnt.

The immediate past Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kogi State, Hon. Kadi Zakariya Muhammad (retd.), made the call on Tuesday at a valedictory court session held at the state High Court, Lokoja, in honour of the deceased and retired judicial officers in the state.

According to reports, Muhammad noted that the payment would help to alleviate their suffering, including those of their families.

“His Excellency should use his magnanimity to pay our gratuities. This would go a long way to reduce the hardship faced by retired judges and those that left their families behind after succumbing to death,” he lamented.

Muhammad was the Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kogi State, between 2012 and 2018.

Also speaking, a former Judge, Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Elias Adem Egwu (retd.), asked the judiciary to work on the jurisdiction of the customary court of appeal.