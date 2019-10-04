The Ekiti Government says it has released the results of the qualifying examination for candidates seeking employment as teachers in its public primary schools.

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) announced the results in a statement signed by the board’s Chairman, Prof., Francisca Aladejana, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

The statement directed candidates who sat for the examination to check their results online on the state’s website, www.ekitistate.gov.ng/jobs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the SUBEB qualifying examination was conducted on Sept. 21 across designated centres in the state.

The statement said that only candidates who scored 50 marks and above in the examination were qualified for the next round of interview.

It further stated that the interview would hold at the Pope John Paul II Pastoral Centre in Ado-Ekiti between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11. (NAN)