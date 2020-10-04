 Restructuring Nigeria is a matter of urgency — Pastor Adeboye

4th October 2020
by Olamide Francis
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has called for the restructuring of Nigeria, Daily Times gathered.

He made this statement while speaking at a symposium to mark the 60th Independence anniversary put together by the RCCG and the Nehemiah Leadership Institute on Saturday.

Pastor Adeboye said restructuring Nigeria is a matter of urgency if the nation wants to avoid disintegration.

The cleric said: “Why can’t we have a system of government that will create what I will call the United States of Nigeria? Let me explain. We all know that we must restructure. It is either we restructure or we break, you don’t have to be a prophet to know that one. That is certain – restructure or we break up.

“Now, we don’t want to break up, God forbid. In restructuring, why don’t we have a Nigerian kind of democracy? At the federal level, why don’t we have a President and a Prime Minister?”

Adeboye also added that the place of traditional rulers must be re-evaluated as they are “the actual landlords” that “control the respect of their people”.

