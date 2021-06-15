Restructuring: Let’s have six vice-presidents for each zone – Umahi

According to David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, Nigeria’s mounting “tension” will be alleviated if the country is reformed so that one vice president represents each geopolitical zone.



Umahi said the adoption of six vice-presidents will be a huge step in rebuilding the country in an interview with Channels TV on Monday.

The topic of restructuring has recently dominated the Nigerian political landscape, with numerous stakeholders expressing their opinions on the subject.

When asked about his thoughts on the restructuring protests and what he would advise President Muhammadu Buhari to do, he said that states should be given more power.

“Well, I have a different view about this restructuring thing. My position about restructuring — for example: there are certain valid suggestions that have been made, to have six vice-presidents in the country,” he said.

“Each one is kind of coming from each of the geo-political zones. Tension will go down. This is very important.”

He also pushed for “administrative reform,” or the devolution of greater powers and responsibilities to subnational administrations.

“Now, I will recommend administrative restructuring, which is making sub-national governments to be strengthened — devolving power and responsibilities to sub-national governments; abolishing the local governments,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Umahi, has completed more projects in the south-east than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did in its 16 years in power.

He claimed that the rising insecurity in the country was sown during the PDP regime.

“The insecurity that they used against APC is a seed that was sown in 16 years of PDP administration and so it started germinating, bearing fruit at the time they were still in power,” he said.

“That is why we are suffering now and that is why Mr president is doing everything to solve it.

“Mr President has done more projects in the south-east, than we had in 16 years of PDP.”