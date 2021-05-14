Restructing: Speaker denies oppossing Southern Govs call

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the National House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has denied opposing the call for Restructing by the Southern States Governors, saying he didn’t oppose southern Governos call.

The speaker, through the spokesperson of the House, Benjamin Okezie Kalu told newsmen on Friday that this allegation was attributed to statements made by the Speaker at a recent interview seeking his opinion on the issue.

The House states clearly and unequivocally that the publications are false and misleading.

It was alleged and reported that the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila opposed the call by the Southern Governors for Restructuring and True Federalism, judging from recent hight of insecurity in the country.

Okezie Kalu said: “Attention of the House has been drawn to several publications on online and traditional media, not (Daily Times), claiming that the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, is opposed to the Southern Governors’ call for restructuring.

READ ALSO: Sallah: Civil servants yet to resume work after holidays

“For the avoidance of doubt, below is an accurate reproduction of the statements made by the Speaker at that interview;

“This is not a time for name-calling or blaming one person or the other. If truth be told, we all have equal shares in the blame and whatever challenges we have, we all must come together. In the same way we all have equal shares, we must all come together to make sure that we resolve whatever issues there are. Like I said earlier, the greatest nations have gone through challenges worse than this and I believe that it is that spirit of oneness and that spirit of togetherness and unity and love that will take us through this.

“You know sometimes there are many things that people have said here and there and you never know where these things are coming from. Sometimes God even puts you through challenges so that you can come out of it stronger, bigger, better and bolder.

“That’s what I believe is gonna happen to Nigeria. We’re all put together in this one geographical space for a reason. It wasn’t by happenstance or coincidence or by chance. It was ordained by Almighty God and He doesn’t make mistakes, He doesn’t go wrong.

“What He decrees is what will be and I believe He put us all together. No matter your religion, no matter your ethnicity, talking about over 250 ethnic groups in one country, it is that diversity that God had foreseen that I believe we should tap into as Nigerians. I have belief in the Nigerian resilience and in the Nigerian spirit; and in the spirit of Ramadan, we must continue to pray.”

Kalu stressed that it is clear to objective reason that nothing in the above statement opposes the Southern Governors’ call for restructuring.

“Indeed, from the beginning of the 9th Assembly, the House under the leadership of Femi Gbajabiamila has reiterated its commitment to a thorough review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as can be seen by the composition and activities of the Constitutional Review Committee of the House.”

He therefore, cautioned the media to be mindful of peddling false news in the bid to misinform the general public saying;

“This is misleading and detrimental to our democracy as a nation. Like the Speaker rightly said, this is not a time to apportion blames rather, a time for us to come together and deliberate on issues that have birthed the problem we are facing as a nation and to find a suitable solution,” urging Nigerians to disregard he news and conyinue to pray for a peaceful, united Nigeria.