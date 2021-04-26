Restore the nation or quit, CD gives Buhari ultimatum

A civil society organization, the Campaign for Democracy (CD), has given President Muhammadu Buhari a six-month deadline to address the country’s current security and socio-economic crises or resign.

This was stated in a communiqué issued and signed by Deacon Bayo Oguntuase, the group’s deputy president, and Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, the group’s national general secretary, respectively.

The party made the decision during an extra ordinary national executive council meeting at Moro, Osun State, after the burial of the late Yinka Odumakin, husband of the group’s immediate past president, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, according to the communiqué, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Independent on Monday in Akure, Ondo State capital.

CD, which passed a vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for maladministration, declared that if within a period of six months the president failed to tackle insecurity, ethnic bigotry, and poverty, it would resort to civil disobedience or passive resistance from the masses.

“The CD passed a vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for maladministration caused by insecurity across Nigeria, ethnic chauvinism that is glaringly evident in all federal political appointments,” the communique reads in part.

Oppression of certain ethnic nationalities and Fulanization of Nigeria by Fulani oligarchy, in which President Muhammadu Buhari belongs, indifferent, uncaring and unresponsive attitude to the lives of Nigerians, mass poverty ravaging every home across Nigeria, high rate of petroleum prices and devaluation of the naira.

“Above all, gross incompetence to give Nigerians the democracy of their dreams.

“CD resolved to give President Buhari an ultimatum of six months to return Nigeria to her right path or quit, failure which, he risks civil disobedience/passive resistance from Nigerian masses.

“We have been forbidden to sit back and watch political class and ethnic bigots killing Nigerian citizens, annihilating our basis of existence on the Alter of partisan politics.”

CD appealed to Nigerians to bear with it, saying it had not abandoned the struggle for a better Nigeria neither did it go into comatose, “only that we decided to give Nigerian politicians enough rope to pull in order not to give room to interruption of civil rule.

We are not unaware that mass action and civil disobedience can cause a disruption of any government. For this reason, we have been so cautious in facing the Federal Government without purse or delay as we did in the military era.

“It is disheartening to note that an average Nigerian masses prefers Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha who we chased away to the elected President Muhammadu Buhari for rubbishing our collective struggles for a democratic Nigeria during military regimes of the two army Generals,” the statement read.

However, the group consoled its immediate past president on the demise of her husband, counselling her on the need to take solace in the Lord who’s the ultimate consoler. Noting that no one could console the bereaved, except God, particularly when it involved losing of a caring husband like Yinka Odumakin.