Restitution Funds and Benin Royal Museum

By Gabriel Omonhinmin

The Benin Traditional Council in Edo State has been working frantically to stop, what a Palace Watch source described as ‘the illegal attempt or incursion of the Legacy or Legal Restoration Trust” towards appropriating the rights and ownership of the ancient kingdom’s artifacts.

The prized heritage items were stolen from the Benin Palace in 1889 by the British forces that invaded ancient city in that year.

The British military reprisal on Benin kingdom exactly a hundred and thirty-two years now, was as a result of the killing of some Portuguese merchants by the Benin troops, who had hitherto prevented the merchants’ from entering Benin City due to the ‘Igwe’ festival that was being celebrated by the Oba and his people at the time of the visit.

This incident happened during the reign of Oba Ovenramen Nogbaisi, who was the Oba of Benin Kingdom from 1888 to 1897. The British invaders in the process looted and desecrated the Oba’s Palace in Benin City, where they stole about five thousands or more pieces of indigenous art works of the Benin people kept in the palace.

These art works are now scattered all over the world especially in some Museums in Europe. The British Museum alone still holds about nine hundred pieces of different works of arts, which include the FESTAC 77 mask up till now.

Palace Watch investigation has revealed that the principal reasons for the disagreement between the Benin Traditional Council and The Legacy or Legal Restoration Trust is the alleged clandestine moves by this group to appropriate the benefits derivable from these looted items. A move, the Benin Traditional Council frowned seriously at.

A senior Benin Palace Chief, who pleaded anonymity explains, “the present disagreement arose, as a result of the disgraceful attempt by this group to spoil the repatriation and restitutions plans, which the Oba personally spearheaded since his ascension to the Benin throne in 2016.

These people have become so fetish in their approach that they now want to destroy all the ground works that have been covered, and the gains already achieved over the years.

No sane person will expect His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, the main driver of this project and the Benin Traditional Council to fold their hands and watch while this damage is being done.

This anomaly and vagrant violation of our culture and tradition, which also breaches our legal system, spiritual, moral and common sense as Benin people, is without mincing words, a direct instigation of some individuals in the Edo State Government.

The government officials behind these acts, are yet to come out into the open, instead, they prefer to use a third party, which is the Legacy or Legal Restoration Trust for their nefarious activities.

He stressed, “it is also a calculated attempt to corner the possible monetary gains which run into millions of dollars that might accrue to the Benin Palace when the looted artifacts are returned and restitution paid for them.

The Oba of Benin personal efforts to realize this all important goal from all indications has reached an advanced stage, hence, the desperation on their side, to seize the process for their own selfish gains.

Our source continued, “If you can recall, immediately the Omo N’Oba Ewuare II ascended the Benin throne, in October, 2016, as a former Ambassador, he personally kick-started this whole process and led the drive for the realization of the reparation and restitutions for the stolen Benin artifacts, using his numerous contacts globally to fast track things and the process.

It is sad, however, and painful too, disrespectful to the Benin throne and people, especially now, that all efforts are gradually coming to fruition, for an unknown group of persons, who are strange to the Benin palace, who go by the name, Legacy or Legal Restoration Trust to attempt to take over the benefits of this process, and attempt to reap from where they did not sow.

This, we as Benin people will never allow to happen, by the powers of God Almighty and the grace of our ancestors.” He concluded.

Palace Watch in an attempt to get to the roots of this matter, reached out to one Enotie Paul Ogbebor, who is said, to be the representative of Legacy or Legal Restoration Trust in Benin City and Nigeria.

The following dialogue ensued in the process:-

Palace Watch: Am I on to Mr. Ogbebor please?

Mr. Ogbebor: Yes, How can I be of help to you?

Palace Watch: My name is Gabriel Omonhinmin, I am doing a story on the alleged disagreement between the Benin Palace and Legacy or Legal Restoration Trust, over the reparation and payment of restitutions over the stolen artifacts by the British Army in 1889, which are expected to be returned any moment from now. I’m told that you are the representative of Legacy Restoration Trust in Benin and in Nigeria. Is that correct?

Mr. Ogbebor: “I am not ready to speak and I will not speak on this particular matter. “Who gave you my telephone number by the way? If you want any information regarding this matter, Google LRT, you’ll get all the information you require.”

A search by Palace Watch revealed that Legacy or Legal Restoration Trust (LRT) is one and the same body. It is also an independent, non-for-profit entity allegedly incorporated in Nigeria to support cultural heritage art and archaeological projects by providing research, attracting funding and securing execution capability for high-value arts and cultural projects.

The body’s flagship projects according to the site, “is series of activities in Benin City, Edo State, that will culminate in the establishment of the David Adjaye-designed Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA), a world-class museum, center for research and education and hub for contemporary creatives.

The proposed EMOWAA Museum when built will act as a civic and cultural space for the people of Benin City and Edo State. EMOWAA they say, will highlight, rediscover and preserve the rich history of West African culture and the heritage of the Benin kingdom.

“The LRT claims further, that it was born out of discussions among HRH, the Oba of Benin, the Benin Dialogue Group, the Edo State Government and Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments.”

The above claims the Benin Traditional Council, in a Press release reference number BTC.A40/VOL.LVIV/134 dated 10th May, 2021 entitled “The Renewed Call for the Return of Looted Benin Artifacts, The Official Position of the Palace of The Oba Of Benin.”

Jointly signed by Mr. Frank Irabor, Secretary, Benin Traditional Council and Mr. Dennis Osaretin Esq, Executive Assistant, Corporate and Legal Affairs to His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II and Secretary, Oba Ewuare II Foundation.

The press release reads, “It has come to the notice of the Oba of Benin and the Benin Traditional Council, that some persons and group of individuals, parading themselves as official representatives of the “Legacy Restoration Trust” and “Legal Restoration Trust” for the return of the Benin Artifacts looted from the Palace of the Oba of Benin, by the British in the year 1889.

For categorical clarification, these individuals and group of persons are not known, not authorized by the Oba of Benin, who is the original owner of the looted artifacts and the custodian of Benin customs and tradition.

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, remains the custodian Legis of all insignia, symbols and such other artifacts depicting the rich cultural heritage of the Benin people.

“Therefore only the Oba of Benin or his duly authorized representatives or body corporate can interact or have any dealings with any foreign donors or missions or any other international institutions globally, in respect of these looted Benin artifacts, which have attracted a renewed global attention, due to several calls made by His Royal Majesty for the return to their original place of abode.

“The Oba of Benin in conjunction with the Benin Traditional Council has set up a very robust frame work and body corporate to midwife and coordinate all efforts aimed at retrieving the looted and stolen artifacts from all over the world, and the only recognized legal entities for this remain the Oba Ewurare II foundation and the Benin Traditional Council.

“The general public is by this notice advised forthwith, to desist from dealing with any faceless contraption or group of individuals, particularly the group known and referred to as the “Legacy Restoration Trust or The Legal Restoration Trust” currently parading themselves as agents, Trustee or pseudo custodians of the Benin cultural heritage, particularly one, Enotie Paul Ogbebor.

Anyone caught further engaging in such unwholesome activity will be seen and treated as a fraudster and perceived as an enemy working against the interest of the great Benin kingdom and the generality of Benin people all around the world, as personified by the Oba of Benin.”

In another statement issued on the occasion of the visit of the German delegation to the Palace of the Oba of Benin in respect of the proposed return of looted Benin artifacts on Friday, 21st May, 2021, Mr. Dennis Osaretin Esq, Executive Assistant to the Oba of Benin on Corporate and Legal Affairs, said the latest push by Oba Ewuare II, has resulted in the likely return of some of the Benin Bronzes stolen during the British expedition in Benin City in 1889.

The following international museums and institutions, Osaretin stressed, are also collaborating effectively with the Benin Palace on the stolen items. They are the University of Aberdeen, Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology (MAA), Cambridge, The British Museum (BM) London, Pitt Rivers Museum, Oxford, Great North Museum, Newcastle. The Royal Pavilion & Museum Trust, (RPMT), Brighton. National Museum Liverpool and Bristol Museum & Art Gallery.

Oba Eware II as a direct descendant of the Royal family from whom the Bronzes were looted over a century ago, has made their return a top priority. As he has joined forces with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to achieve this aim.

Osaretin said that the Benin Dialogue Group was formed in year 2010 to bring together museum and government representatives from Nigeria and Europe to discuss a way forward and execute the plans for the proposed Benin Royal Museum.

He added that the move by Berlin and Aberdeen to fully repatriate the stolen artefacts, marks a departure from the model of long-term loans that had previously been agreed upon by the dialogue group.

As this is likely to put pressure on other European institutions to follow suit. It is our hope, that this recent development will speed up the process of restitutions and increase support for our proposed Royal Museum projects in Benin City.

As this will again be an opportunity to right the wrongs of the past, which occurred when the British forces invaded Benin Kingdom, and massacred our people. This is an opportunity to start a much-needed process of healing and closure as a result of the looting of Benin treasures.” He concluded.

When Palace Watch contacted the Edo State Government for its comment on the matter, we were told that nobody is in a position to speak officially for the government, because no appointment has been made by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration since November, 2020.

