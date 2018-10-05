Resolve your primaries crises before Sunday, INEC tells parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties to conclude primaries elections for all elective positions as well as resolving crises emanating from such on or before Sunday, October 7, 2018 as the commission will not extend the deadline.

The resolution to stick to its earlier deadline of October 7 was taken at INEC’s usual weekly meeting during which it considered, among other things, the status of political party primaries to elect candidates into various positions for the 2019 general election.

According to Prince Solomon Adedeji Shoyebi, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, 89 of the 91 registered political parties that gave notice of their intention to conduct their primaries as required by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) are at various stages of the process.

“The Commission wishes to restate that the conduct of primaries and resolution of all disputes arising therefrom must be concluded on or before October 7, 2018 as earlier published in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2019 general election.

To avoid controversies, he said the Commission will only accept the list of candidates submitted by the National Chairman and the National Secretary of political parties.

Shoyebi, however, said the last day for the submission of lists of sponsored candidates (Form CFOOZ) and personal particulars (Form CF001) by parties remains October 18, 2018 for Presidential and National Assembly and November 2 for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly.