Residents flee as soldiers storm Rivers community*Notorious cultist/pipeline vandal killed

By Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

It was a harrowing experience for residents of Gio community in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers state as they have fled their community following a cordon and search operation conducted by soldiers to fish out a criminal gang suspected to have killed three security operatives who were on surveillance duty in the area.

It was gathered that on Sunday, unknown gunmen attacked and killed a soldier and two personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) guarding Shell Pipelines in Gio community.

The Community Development Committee Chairman of Gio, Simple Akre, told newsmen that trouble started when some gunmen allegedly attempted to vandalise crude oil pipelines and killing the three officers guarding the oil facility.

According to the CDC chairman, the incident started in the early hours of Sunday, after the three security officials were killed and soldiers stormed the area to fish out the perpetrators. He said that this forced residents of Gio community to run for safety.

He stated that “somebody knocked on my door and said I should get up that all the men are running that soldiers are coming. So when we filed out they said that last night at about 12 0’clock there were gunshots, that they were shooting guns here and there.

“So the chief had to send the two leaders to come and investigate what happened. This morning we got information that they killed soldiers securing pipelines for us. And they were doing very good,” he narrated.

Meanwhile the paramount ruler of the Gio community, Chief Fidelis Nkerewa, has called for a full investigation into the incident. He said that prior to the incident the people had a cordial relationship with the soldiers guarding the pipeline. He believed that the gunmen that attacked the security men were not indigenes of Gio community.

“We have a pipeline guarded by the security people. When we heard about the incident, we tried to find out what happened. Later on we heard that by 6 0’clock unknown gunmen attacked the security men that normally guard the pipeline.

“We don’t know where they come from. I’m calling on the government to investigate this matter properly. Now, because of the criminality of some unknown persons, everybody; old men, young men, girls, women, children are now running away from the community,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of its personnel and the personnel of the NSCDC guarding Shell facility in Trans National Pipelines 24 and 28 in Gio community during an attack by suspected militants.

In a statement issued by the acting Deputy Director Public Relations of the 6th Division of the Nigerian Army, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said that the attack came after officers prevented the militants from vandalizing the oil facility.

Col. Iliyasu also confirmed that a soldier and two personnel of the NSCDC were killed and their weapons taken away by the attackers.

He also said that the prime suspect who has been on the wanted list of security agencies, Yokobe Menele, was killed while his gang members escaped with bullet wounds.

Col. Iliasu explained that the gang leader who was known as ‘Mene’ was a notorious cultist and an illegal oil bunkering kingpin.

Items recovered from the militants include, one K2 rifle, two magazines loaded with 52 rounds of 5.56mm, some personal effects, one pair of vehicle plate number KRK 95DP RIVERS and some documents.

“The body and other recovered exhibits have been handed over to the NSCDC Rivers state Command for further action, while troops continue to track the remaining fleeing bandits to face justice,” the statement read.