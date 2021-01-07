Residents flee as Boko Haram attacks Geidam town in Yobe

Boko Haram has invaded Geidam, one of the biggest towns in Yobe State, leaving the residents fleeing.

Geidam town, about 180 kilometres from Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, is the town where the headquarter of the Geidam local government area is located.

According to sources told Punch that the insurgents who were believed to have taken position around the town at about 2pm on Wednesday, started shooting at about 6pm and got residents fleeing.

The sources, who could not give the number of casualties, said many houses were set ablaze as residents ran into the bush.

They said land soldiers and air bombardment later came to uproot the insurgents.

One source said the town regained normalcy at about 8pm when the insurgents were chased off by the military.

Meanwhile, Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai-Mala Buni has directed the State Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency support and take stock of destructions from the Boko Haram attack on the town.

Buni, while commiserating with the people of Geidam, described the attack as most unfortunate.

He said, “The attack came at a time when there is a general improvement in peace and security across the state.

“The general improvement in security and support provided by the government has given our people the opportunity to gradually resettle and reclaim their means of livelihood.”

He, however, said the attack would not deter the government in its efforts to rebuild, reconstruct and rehabilitate communities initially destroyed by the insurgency.

He commended the people of the state for their resilience and determination to rebuild their lives and move forward.

He assured that “the government and people of Yobe state would continue to partner with the security agencies for the full return of peace and security across the state.”

Meanwhile, SEMA officials have visited Geidam where they took stock of the destructions on private and public properties.

SEMA Executive Secretary, Dr Mohammed Goje, said the agency had commenced stock-taking of the damages caused by the attack.

He said, “In line with the directives of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, l am leading the team to Geidam to assess the situation and see areas in need of immediate intervention to provide succour to the people.”