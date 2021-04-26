Residents fled as Boko Haram launch attacks in Gwoza, Borno

By Dilibe Michael

Insurgents from Boko Haram are currently targeting people in Borno’s Gwoza Local Government Area.

On Monday evening, April 26, the terrorist group stormed the city, firing sporadically as residents fled to the mountains for cover.

In an effort to repel the attack, security forces are exchanging fire.

Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South in the Senate and is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, hails from Gwoza.

Senator Ndume informed Vanguard about the assault.

A “gang of armed rebels is currently targeting my home town Gwoza,” he told the publication.