Resident Doctor Strike: FG to invoke ‘No work No pay’

The Nigerian government has threatened resident doctors who went on an indefinite strike on Thursday with the “no job, no pay” law.

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour, made the threat during a Channels Television interview on Friday.

“By Tuesday, I will invite them back, If they become recalcitrant, there are things I can do,” Mr Ngige said.

“There are weapons in the labour laws I will invoke them. There is ‘no work, no pay.”

Members of workers unions in Nigeria are entitled to their full wages even though they are on strike, according to Nigerian law. If the government thinks the strike is unconstitutional or unjustified, it may impose the “no job, no pay” rule and avoid paying the workers’ salaries. While the law had previously been used to intimidate striking employees, it was seldom enforced and, when it was, it was frequently reversed after the strike was called off or suspended.