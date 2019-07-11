…Sets up ad hoc c’ttee to probe invasion of NASS complex

Henry Omunu, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently engage the Shiite group and settle their demands.

Also, the House in its resolution agreed to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate the invasion and make recommendation to avert a reoccurrence.

The decision of the House followed a motion by moved Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, on the invasion of the National Assembly on Tuesday by protesting Shiite members.

Speaker Femi Gbajabimila in ruling on the motion condemned the invasion, describing it as totally unacceptable.

Leading the debate, Rep. Elumelu noted that the invasion has exposed the porous nature of the National Assembly security system, adding that visitors are granted unhindered access to the National Assembly complex without proper checks and verification.

To probe the matter, the House resolved that an ad hoc committee would be constituted to investigate the ugly incident.

The committee when constituted is mandated to find out the involvement of security operatives who manned the entry points when the attack occurred.

It further called for a review of internal security of the National Assembly and for the management to employ adequate measures to prevent further security breaches.

Also, the House resolved that urgent ways be evolved by the authorities to compensate the victims and those whose vehicles were destroyed.