Henry Omunu, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to interface with the Presidency and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites over the violent clashes between the sect members and security agents on the continued detention of the sect’s Leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

This resolution was reached and announced after the House had gone into a closed session following disagreements by lawmakers on adopting the prayers of a motion urging the Kaduna State government to obey a court order and release the detained El-Zakzaky.

After a two-hour of debate, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had put the motion to a voice vote, but he could not clearly rule on the matter following the rowdy voice vote by House members, apparently, divided over the intent of the motion and the amendments proposed to it.

Sensing a stalemate, the speaker called for the House to be divided and that members in support of the motion should occupy the left wing of the chamber while those opposing the motion should occupy the right wing of the chamber.

This decision resulted in members moving across the chamber to pitch their tent in support of the motion or against its passage rowdily with lawmakers openly wooing colleagues to back their cause, forcing the speaker to call for an executive session to resolve the impeding impasse.

When the House subsequently, reconvened after the executive session, Speaker Gbajabiamila read out the House resolution which is the setting up of an ad hoc committee led by House Leader, Rep. Ado Doguwa that would interface with the Presidency with a view to resolving the matter.

Moving the motion earlier, Rep. Shamsudeen Danbazau (APC/Kano), said that the actions of the group have threatened the peace and security of the nation’s capital and the corporate existence of Nigeria.

He said the killing of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar and a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Precious Owolabi, among others victims and the vandalisation of private and public properties were “terrorising.”

Rep. Dambazau called on the House to make recommendations that would outlaw the Shiite group as its activities contravenes the 2011 Terrorism Act as passed by the National Assembly.

Contributing to the debate, Rep. Stanley Olajide (PDP/Oyo), said that it was a critical situation and that it was important to be seriously dealt with, adding that it was easy to call for more security personnel to be positioned at strategic points, but it was important to engage in dialogue.

Also, Rep. Luke Onofiok (PDP/Akwa Ibom), said that heads of security agencies should be invited to explain their challenges with a view to finding a lasting solution to the security situation in the country.

Onofiok said that a lot of resources were invested in training the late DCP, the corps member and other victims who were avoidably killed in the clash.

He commiserated with members of the families of the victims and the police and prayed for the repose of the souls of all those who had died.

Also, the Leader of the House, Rep. Ado Doguwa (APC/Kano), said that he had earlier engaged the Shiite group on behalf of the House.

The leader said that he promised the group to present their concerns to the leadership of the National Assembly and ensure they get results.

Doguwa said he was disappointed that the group invaded the National Assembly the next day, injuring security agents, vandalising public and private property.

The lawmaker said that the National Assembly which is the symbol of democracy should always be respected as it plays its role in ensuring that the people’s voices are heard.