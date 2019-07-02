Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday announced that the House would commence electronic voting during plenary on July 3.

Gbajabiamila, who made the announcement at the commencement of plenary after a two -week recess by members said that the e-voting system would only be applied on some selected national issues to determine accuracy.

“The e-voting system will not be applied on all bills and motions, but some selected national issues for accuracy,” he said.

According to him, the system would ensure transparency and accountability as it would determine who voted for or against any national issue, adding that

“progress has been made and by tomorrow it will be fully operational.”

The speaker also said corridors and surroundings of the National Assembly complex is now Wi-Fi enabled to aid legislators carry out research at all times from all locations.