Reps to COAS: End insurgency, other security challenges in a jiffy

Tom Okpe, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday charged the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) Farouk Yahaya to work in synergy and harmony with other Service Chiefs to put an end to insurgency and other security challenges threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson gave the charge at the screening exercise of the Chief of Army Staff, also said the country has been besieged by several security issues across geo-political zones with banditry, militancy and self-secessionists putting the military to the extreme.

He said the worst security challenge Nigeria was facing is the lingering insurgency in the North-East which has cost the country a lot, both financially and human lives, noting that “it must stop.”

According to him, “the Armed Forces of Nigeria needs to adopt innovative measures to curb the killings and wanton destruction of property as a result of these cases of insecurity.

“I hope that, if confirmed, the new Chief of Army Staff will do everything possible, working with other service chiefs, to bring this to an end.

“You will agree with me that Nigeria deserves a re-invigorated Armed Forces that is robust, well-trained, adequately equipped, efficient and fully motivated to protect Nigerians from the devastating effects of terrorism and other security challenges in the country.”

Beson reiterated resolve of the 9th House of Representatives led by Femi Gbajabiamila and particularly, the Committees on Defence and Army’s pledge to continually ensure a secure, peaceful and prosperous country for all.

Addressing the lawmakers before the screening went into closed door, the Chief of Army Staff, said he would deploy his decades of experience in wars and counterterrorism operations within and outside the country in tackling insurgency and other security issues Nigeria is challeged with.

“I was involved In several security operations. The challenges we are facing now, are characterized by these areas I mentioned, where I have first hand information and commanded troops, administered them in achieving what we’ve done.

“I believe I have the requisite requirements by the grace of God to provide my services in this office of the Chief of Army Staff if confirmed.

“Security is everybody’s business, the job cannot be done by one person. So we need all the support. And with the support of the people we will win our fight against insecurity,” he said.

While responding to questions by the Chairman, House Committee on Army, Abdulrahaman Namdas, the Chief of Army Staff Nominee insisted that there was no rivalry amongst the Armed Forces in prosecuting war against insecurity and carrying out other constitutional duties.

“At the Army headquarters level, all the Service Chiefs are course mates at the Academy. At one time or the other all of us work together. So the synergy can’t be anything better now that we were brought up and trained together.

“As we know, internal security is intelligent driven operation. So we need others, including communities, including traditional rulers and all others who can provide information and that’s why we need to work together,” he said.